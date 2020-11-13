Rick Pitino: Will Be “Nearly Impossible To Survive” 2020-21 CBB Season

On Thursday night, the Ivy League announced its decision to cancel winter sports, citing the health and wellbeing of its student-athletes.

The Ivy League took a similar approach for its fall sports calendar as well. The conference became the first conference to cancel fall sports, but others quickly followed.

One college basketball coach thinks the current system is set up for failure. Rick Pitino said the currently protocol makes the 2020-21 season “nearly impossible” to survive.

“The NCAA basketball committee going to wish they listened to the ACC proposal to have an open NCAA tournament. Protocol makes this basketball season nearly impossible to survive,” Pitino said.

The college football season is facing significant challenges – especially this weekend. 10 games have either been postponed or canceled so far this weekend.

With the struggles in college football, the Ivy League decided things won’t be getting any better ahead of the winter sports calendar.

“Consistent with its commitment to safeguard the health and wellbeing of student-athletes, the greater campus community and general public, the Ivy League Council of Presidents has decided that league schools will not conduct intercollegiate athletics competition in winter sports during the 2020-21 season,” the Ivy League said in a statement.

Pitino clearly doesn’t think college basketball is set up for success this season. Given thee Ivy League’s willingness to cancel fall sports, he’s obviously not alone in that thinking.