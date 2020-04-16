The Spun

Rick Pitino’s First Game At Iona Reportedly Scheduled

Rick Pitino of Louisville yells at his players during a game.

After two years coaching pro basketball in Greece, Rick Pitino is set to make his return to college coaching at helm of Iona College in his native New York City.

But while many of us are hoping to see Pitino go up against the likes of John Calipari, Coach K or even his own son at some point, the Gaels still need to set up their schedule. And now it looks like Pitino and the Gaels are getting the job done.

According to college hoops insider Jon Rothstein, Pitino’s first game as Iona head coach will be a road game against San Francisco of the West Coast Conference. Per the report, the date of the game will be either November 10 or 11.

The Dons went 22-12 under first-year head coach Todd Golden last season. They were the fifth seed in the WCC Tournament but were knocked out in the semifinals by eventual champion Gonzaga.

Pitino was ousted from Louisville in October 2017 on the heels of a corruption scandal. Rather than look for another job in college or even the NBA, he took his talents overseas.

In two years with Panathinaikos, Pitino won two Greek Basket League titles and a Greek Cup.

Will Rick Pitino turn Iona into a dominant team next season?

