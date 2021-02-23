Rosters Are Out For The 2021 McDonald’s All-American Game

The official rosters for the 2021 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game were released this afternoon, along with the ones for the girls’ event.

Unfortunately, neither McDonald’s All-American Game will be played this year due to COVID-19. This is the second year in a row the annual showcase will be canceled due to the pandemic.

However, rosters for each game have still been chosen and were released this afternoon. Not surprisingly, Duke and Kentucky each have two signees selected for the game.

But leading the way with three McDonald’s All-Americans is Michigan. Juwan Howard is not playing around on the recruiting trail.

You can see the East-West breakdown for the boys, as well as the rosters for the girls, in the tweet below.

Welcome to the family 🤝 Introducing the McDAAG Class of 2021. #WhereHypeMeetsLegacy pic.twitter.com/WsGMtGKNVv — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) February 23, 2021

Congrats to all of this year’s Mickey D’s All-American honorees. It’s a shame we won’t get to see this game played once again.