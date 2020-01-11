CBB Player Sends Game To Overtime With Ridiculous Buzzer-Beater

Of all the thrilling moments in sports, nothing beats a basketball game-winning/tying, buzzer-beating shot. The nervousness of the crowd coupled with the intensity of the players is a site that can’t be beat. With that being said, you need to see what happened at the end of regulation of today’s Saint Joseph’s-Davidson game.

There’s been plenty of incredible game-winning shots over the past few years. But Saint Joseph’s bizarre, game-tying three-point shot on Saturday is one of the best we’ve ever seen.

Trailing Davidson by three with just two seconds left Saint Joseph’s guard Myles Douglas tossed a pass to a nearby teammate who was open on the perimeter. But a trailing Saint Joseph’s teammate, Ryan Daly, accidentally stepped in front of the pass, hitting the ball with his hand.

Daly, whose momentum had him streaking toward the rim, somehow directs the ball straight towards the basket, and he winds up drilling the shot. Not only did the player make the shot, his foot was also behind the three-point line and the ball left his hand before time ran out.

This has to be one of the best buzzer-beating shots we’ve ever seen.

This is the craziest shot I’ve ever seen. I don’t know how it was even close to going in letting alone actually making it pic.twitter.com/yBzhNpgJxp — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 11, 2020

The Hawks’ incredible game-tying shot sent the game to overtime. But the momentum quickly went back in Davidson’s favor. The Wildcats ended up winning 89-83 in the extra period.

But this will be a shot Saint Joseph’s will end up remembering for a long time. Truly one of the most bizarre game-tying shots you’ll ever see.

Unfortunately, the one-time Atlantic 10 power has just three wins on the year.

