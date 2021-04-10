Two years ago, the Vanderbilt Commodores men’s basketball program landed a commitment from the son of a former NBA star.

The SEC school hired former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse to lead the program following the firing of head coach Bryce Drew. It didn’t take him long to make an impact on the recruiting trail.

He landed a commitment from Scotty Pippen Jr, the son of longtime Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen. After two years playing for the Commodores, Pippen announced his decision to leave for the NBA draft.

“First off, I want to thank God for everything He has done in my life and for His continual blessings,” he said in a statement on Twitter. “I would also like to thank my family for being with me every step of the way. Your support, guidance, and love have mean the world to me, and you’ve always pushed my to be my best.”

“To my friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone else who has been part of my journey, I appreciate you more than you know and none of this would have been possible without y’all,” he continued. “I was blessed to have the opportunity to come to Vanderbilt University and throughout the highs and lows, the Commodore community has been amazing. I’ll never forget that.”

“We all have dreams and I am ready to pursue mine. Therefore, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft while retaining my collegiate eligibility.”

Pippen had a solid freshman season, scoring 12 points per game on just under 40-percent shooting from the field. He took a significant step as a sophomore, racking up over 20 points per games during the 2020-21 season.