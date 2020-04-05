SEC Women’s Basketball Coach Leaving In Surprise Move

In the biggest coaching switch of the 2020 women’s basketball offseason, an SEC coach is taking his talents west.

On Sunday, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the school’s replacement for Karen Aston. With the help of a picture, he revealed it to be now-former Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer.

Texas announced publicly last week that they would not be renewing Aston’s contract after eight years with the team. Aston went 184-83 with the Longhorns, making six straight NCAA Tournament appearances. But after a 19-11 season, the Longhorns decided to go in a new direction.

That new direction landed them Vic Schaefer, who is coming off a wildly successful run with the Bulldogs. In eight years with Mississippi State, Schaefer won two SEC regular season titles, one SEC Tournament and was named the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year in 2018. His team made five NCAA Tournament appearances and had the Bulldogs as NCAA Tournament runner-ups in back-to-back seasons.

Schaefer’s record with the Bulldogs was 221-62. His career record adding in his prior run at Sam Houston State is 301-172.

Guess who’s coming to the Forty…🏀🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/hSAyjbvqTH — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) April 5, 2020

Hiring Schaefer is certainly a huge splash – as we’ve come to expect from Texas.

But there may be a far more practical reason to hiring him than his accomplishments: His knack for knocking off Big 12 titan Baylor.

While Aston has just one win in eight years against the Lady Bears, Schaefer has found ways to beat them as both an assistant at Texas A&M and as head coach of the Bulldogs. He helped the Aggies knock off Baylor in the 2011 NCAA Tournament en route to a title, and beat them again in the 2017 Elite Eight.

Are the Longhorns set to become the dominant team in the Big 12?