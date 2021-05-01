Shaqir O’Neal, Shaq’s Youngest Son, Announces College Commitment

Shaquille O’Neal will have two sons playing Division I college hoops next year. Shaqir O’Neal, Shaq’s youngest son, just committed to play at Texas Southern, an HBCU.

O’Neal, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, made his announcement in an Instagram interview with Overtime on Friday night. Saying he wants to help “change the narrative” at the HBCU level, he made his strength on the court clear: he’s a scorer.

“You can expect a lot of buckets,” he said during the interview streamed on Instagram. “I’m trying to get to the league.”

247Sports‘ composite rankings have him as a three-star player, and the No. 275-ranked player in the 2021 class. He’s ranked No. 55 among shooting guards, and No. 20 in the state of Georgia.

Shaq’s older son Shareef O’Neal was a four-star recruit, and began his career at UCLA. A heart condition cut his time in Westwood short, and he transferred to his father’s alma mater LSU last year. We hope to see him get his college career back on track this year, after he’s overcome some serious obstacles along the way.

Texas Southern also has an LSU connection, which probably helped the Tigers get an edge here. Head coach Johnny Jones played for Dale Brown’s LSU program from 1980-84, and joined the staff after his graduation. He coached Shaq, who emerged as a superstar at the SEC program, and later served as the head coach of the Tigers from 2012-17. He went 90-72 (42-48) in ive seasons, with one NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Texas Southern Tigers reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021, after winning the SWAC Tournament to clinch an auto-bid. As a 16-seed, the Tigers beat Mount St. Mary’s in the First Four, but fell to 1-seed Michigan in the Round of 64, 82-66.