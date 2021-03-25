Sister Jean Called Out The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee

It’s been a rough NCAA Tournament for the Big Ten, as top seeds like Ohio State, Illinois and Purdue have already been eliminated. On Thursday, Loyola Chicago superfan Sister Jean shared her thoughts on the conference’s struggles.

Sister Jean was on the winning side of one of those Big Ten upsets, as Loyola Chicago knocked off Illinois this past weekend to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.

While there’s no doubt that Illinois deserved a top seed in this year’s bracket, Sister Jean has some questions about the way the selection committee handled all the bids that came from the Big Ten.

“There’s only one Big Ten school left,” Sister Jean said. “Nine had bids to the NCAA, but Michigan is the only one that’s left, so everybody is questioning what has happened. There’s still something missing in the selection process.”

Sister Jean does bring up a great point about something missing in the selection process. Were all these Big Ten programs worthy of a tournament bid?

Regardless of what your stance is on this situation, you have to admit it’s absurd that Michigan is the last program from the Big Ten standing in this year’s tournament. There was so much hype leading up to March Madness regarding Illinois and Ohio State, but obviously that quickly disappeared.

We’ll see if Michigan can stay alive this weekend, as it’ll take on Florida State. As for Loyola Chicago, it’ll try to take down a scorching-hot Oregon State squad.