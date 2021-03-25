Sister Jean Names Her ‘Dream’ Title Game Opponent

Loyola Chicago is two wins away from its second Final Four appearance in the last four years, and Sister Jean is fired up about it.

Everyone’s favorite nun and Loyola superfan has been just as popular during this year’s NCAA Tournament as she was back in 2018, when the 11th-seeded Ramblers rode a string to upsets to the Final Four.

This weekend, eighth-seeded Loyola, fresh off a win over No. 1 seed Illinois, will take on 12th-seeded Oregon State in the Sweet 16. If the Ramblers win, a date with the winner of Houston and Syracuse looms in the Elite Eight.

Sister Jean is looking even further than that though. She already knows her ideal national title game matchup, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

The 101-year-old chaplain wants a piece of undefeated Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed and a fellow Jesuit institution.

Sister Jean says that while she predicted #LoyolaChicago for the Elite Eight, she hopes the Ramblers go even farther. The dream title game? Loyola vs. Gonzaga. "We'd have two Jesuit schools playing each other." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 25, 2021

Can’t blame Sister Jean for having confidence in her team. The Ramblers have a couple of tests to pass before they can worry about the Bulldogs though.

The first one will be the Cinderella Beavers of Oregon State. Loyola will face the Pac-12 tournament winners at 2:40 p.m. ET Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

CBS will broadcast the action.