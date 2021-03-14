Sister Jean Has A Message For The NCAA Tournament Committee

At 101 years of age, Loyola-Chicago chaplain and unofficial mascot Sister Jean took the college basketball world by storm with her presence during the team’s miracle Final Four run in 2018. With the Ramblers back in the NCAA Tournament in 2021, she has a message for the Tournament Committee.

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, Sister Jean asked that she be allowed to attend the NCAA Tournament in Indiana. She pledged not to break any rules or run down the court so long as she’s allowed to attend.

“They said there’s restrictions,” Sister Jean said. “You can’t run down on the court. You can’t talk to the young men. I said, ‘I’m not going to run down on the court, and I’m not going to cause any disturbance.’ I said, ‘I won’t do things I’m not supposed to.’”

Sadly, the Ramblers chaplain may be left disappointed. The NCAA has a reputation for not acquiescing to those kinds of requests. And given the pandemic situation, they could be in serious trouble if anything happens to her in Indiana.

The Ramblers are back in March Madness for the first time since that improbable 2018 Final Four journey — and Sister Jean wants to be too https://t.co/dmevB4OEPF — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 13, 2021

Loyola-Chicago is coming off one of their best regular seasons ever. They went 24-4 in the regular season and easily won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The Ramblers are the No. 18 team in the nation and are likely to be seeded a little higher than the 11-seed they got in 2018. And after the year we just had, who’s to say they can’t be a Cinderella story once again?

We’ll find out soon where Loyola-Chicago will be seeded and whether or not Sister Jean can watch her team up close.

Selection Sunday begins at 6 p.m. EST.