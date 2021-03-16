Loyola Announces Sister Jean’s Status For NCAA Tournament

Sister Jean is back. The beloved Loyola-Chicago team chaplain, who became a national sensation during the team’s incredible 2018 Final Four run, is joining the Ramblers in the Indianapolis bubble for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Sister Jean was 98 years old when the team reached the final weekend of the Big Dance a few years ago. Now, she’s 101, and luckily, has received both doses of the Moderna Vaccine. Obviously, her health has been a paramount concern for the school, and as a result, she’s had to miss a number of games.

She was not present for the Horizon League’s “Arch Madness” conference tournament in St. Louis. Loyola, which has had an excellent season, ran through the conference tournament as the 1-seed, earning the automatic big by beating fellow NCAA Tournament team Drake in the final, 75-65. Plenty have the eight-seed as a trendy pick to make another deep run, but it won’t be an easy path forward for the Ramblers.

They’ll have their beloved chaplain on hand in Indianapolis though, which can only give them a boost. Loyola, the Midwest eight-seed, faces ACC champion Georgia Tech, another team peaking ahead of the tournament, at 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

In early March, Sister Jean shared just how hard this year, and basketball season, has been. It sounds like she’ll be especially happy to be on hand for March Madness once again.

“I absolutely miss talking to them and being with them and praying with them,” she said told Mary Chappell of the Loyola Phoenix. “When I’m with them [in-person before games] and they go off on the court, I do make a sign of the cross on their hands before they go out there. It’s a wonderful tradition, things that we’ve had, and I hope we don’t lose them.”

Jean had been giving her pregame prayers over speaker phone in the locker room before games. Now, Loyola-Chicago will have a more normal experience.

Ken Pomeroy has Loyola-Chicago as the ninth-ranked team in the entire country, per his metrics. If they get by a red-hot Georgia Tech team, they will likely face another one of the hottest teams in the country, No. 1 seed and Big Ten Champion Illinois. That is certainly one of the most intriguing potential second-round matchups floating out there.