Look: Sister Jean’s Pregame Prayer Is Going Viral Today

The Loyola Ramblers took the court on Sunday afternoon against in-state opponent Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Entering as a No. 8 seed against the No. 1 Fighting Illini, the Missouri Valley champs needed a heroic effort to pull off an upset.

Luckily for the Ramblers, they have Sister Jean on their side.

The 101-year-old team chaplain traveled to Indianapolis to see Loyola play in this year’s NCAA Tournament and has already been seen court-side cheering on the unit. But even more importantly, Sister Jean has been there to lead the Ramblers in pre-game prayer.

Prior to Sunday’s game against Illinois, she gave a speech that focused on basketball and a game-plan more than anything else.

“As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win,” Sister Jean said to her team before the game. “We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous. We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that…”

Sister Jean mixing in some basketball analytics into her pregame prayer. Very progressive. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/imLAPPtlya — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 21, 2021

Looks like Porter Moser might have some competition for his head coaching job.

Whatever else Sister Jean shared with her team clearly gave them some extra juice early on in the first half. Loyola opened up a double digit lead on one-seed Illinois, thanks to a strong defensive effort.

Sister Jean had faith in her Ramblers before the team traveled to Indianapolis, picking them to advance to the Elite Eight this year. First, they’ll need to close things out against Illinois before they start looking ahead. At halftime, the Ramblers led 33-24.

Tune in to CBS to see if Loyola-Chicago can get the job done and become the first team to punch its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.