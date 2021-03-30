The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ratings

Michigan's Chaundee Brown celebrates a win.

The ratings are officially in from this weekend’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games, and they are through the roof.

According to a release from CBS and Turner Sports, the Sweet 16 had its best viewership in nearly 30 years.

Overall, the viewership across CBS and TBS for the regional semifinals was also up 12 percent from 2019, the last year the tournament was held.

The fact that the Sweet 16 was held on Saturday and Sunday instead of its customary Thursday/Friday scheduling likely influenced these numbers. There was no overlapping of games either.

Of course, with the Elite Eight on Monday and Tuesday–instead of Saturday and Sunday, like usual–there’s a chance that the ratings from this round will be down compared to past years. It will be interesting to see the tale of the tape later this week.

Fans and media members debated these points following the release of the ratings numbers this morning.

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues tonight with two more Elite Eight games. The Final Four begins on Saturday.


