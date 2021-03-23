Sports Media World Reacts To NCAA Tournament TV Ratings

March Madness, we missed you. It’s been two years since we’ve seen the NCAA Tournament on full display, but so far it has been worth the wait.

The first two rounds for this year’s tournament have been filled with upsets, as there are currently four double-digit seeds in the Sweet 16. One of the double-digit seeds is No. 15 Oral Roberts, which knocked off No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida in back-to-back rounds.

With the first week of the 2021 NCAA Tournament officially in the books, CBS and Turner Sports have announced their TV ratings.

CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV averaged 8.5 million viewers from Thursday through Sunday. That’s a three-percent decrease from the 2019 ratings, but it’s a three-percent increase from the 2018 tournament.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic brought up an excellent point regarding this year’s TV ratings.

“That’s frankly remarkable given the unusual setup/schedule, no Duke/Kentucky, etc. March Madness is recession-proof,” Mandel wrote on Twitter.

That's frankly remarkable given the unusual setup/schedule, no Duke/Kentucky, etc. March Madness is recession-proof. https://t.co/iu0H2ruGMe — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 23, 2021

Duke and Kentucky have huge followings, so the fact that the NCAA is still drawing in millions of viewers on a nightly basis without those programs is very encouraging.

Richard Deitsch also had a positive reaction to the NCAA’s latest ratings, tweeting “These are really impressive numbers given how the other jewel sporting events have done over the last 365 days.”

These are really impressive numbers given how the other jewel sporting events have done over the last 365 days. https://t.co/aIKJfXkoOk — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 23, 2021

The NCAA Tournament will return on Saturday afternoon, as Loyola Chicago takes on Oregon State in the Sweet 16.