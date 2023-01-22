Sports World Furious With Big Ten Referees On Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS - MARCH 12: A detail of a referee holding a Spalding basketball as the Minnesota Golden Gophers play against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at Conseco Fieldhouse on March 12, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

College basketball referees have a pretty thankless job, but sometimes, they are deserving of serious criticism.

Today is one of those days.

The referees calling the Purdue vs. Maryland game have been getting crushed all afternoon - and deservedly so.

Some extremely questionable - and outright wrong - calls have been made on Sunday.

Fans are pretty outraged by the referees on Sunday afternoon.

"Big Ten refs decided they had to insert themselves into the outcome of this Purdue-Maryland game. Also we need an investigation into the Zach Edey Whistle because he commits a foul almost every defensive trip and never leaves the lane on offense," one fan wrote.

"Big ten refs love playing into the home crowds. Always so dramatic for zero reason," one fan added.

"Big Ten refs give NHL refs a run for their money in awfulness," one fan wrote.

"Seems like the Big Ten refs have decided they are going to call the ticky-tacks in Maryland-Purdue," another fan wrote.

Maryland is currently trailing Purdue by three points, late in the second half.