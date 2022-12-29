Sports World Is Shocked By The Coach Cal Situation

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

What the heck has happened to Kentucky's men's basketball program under head coach John Calipari?

At one point, Coach Cal was probably considered to be the best head coach in the country. But those days appear to be long gone.

Kentucky's head coach entered the 2022-23 season under major scrutiny. Fast forward to Wednesday night and the hot seat is heating up.

The Wildcats are getting trounced by Missouri, 75-59, on Wednesday night.

Kentucky, ranked No. 19 in the country, will drop to 8-4 on the season barring a shocking late-game comeback on Wednesday night.

Is the heat really turning up on Kentucky's national title-winning head coach?

If Kentucky can't turn things around this season, it could make for a very interesting offseason in Lexington.