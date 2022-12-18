Sports World Praying For Legendary Coach Geno Auriemma

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 08: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies shouts to the players against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the NCAA Women's Final Four Championship at Bridgestone Arena on April 8, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

UConn's women's basketball team faced Florida State in a major Dec. 18 showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the Huskies were without their legendary head coach, Geno Auriemma. The legendary basketball coach began to feel sick before the game. He was unable to coach on Sunday afternoon.

"Out of an abundance of caution, UConn said shortly before tipoff, he was not with the team for the contest," ESPN reported on Sunday.

Hopefully, it's nothing too serious with the legendary women's basketball coach.

The sports world is praying that Geno can heal up and be back on the sideline soon.

"I sincerely hope @GenoAuriemma will be OK. I know Chris Daley has led the team before. Prayers for Geno to return courtside soon. I bet he's watching the game at home!" one fan wrote.

"Rest up, Geno," one fan added.

"Feel better soon Coach!" one fan added.

"Feel better, Geno! Let's go CD!" another fan wrote on social media.

"Prayers that you feel better soon. You will be missed at the game, but getting healthy is more important," another fan added.

UConn, the No. 9 team in the country, topped Florida State, 85-77, without their head coach on Sunday afternoon.