Sports World Reacts To Bronny James College Rumor

Despite his famous name and four-star game, Bronny James' recruitment has remained lowkey.

While the Chatsworth Calif.) Sierra Canyon guard has kept his college choices under wraps, Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek took a look at four schools that she feels are "emerging" as options for LeBron James' oldest son.

The programs Peek mentioned were Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and USC. The overriding connection between those schools is their sponsorship contracts with Nike, which has sponsored LeBron throughout his NBA career.

Peek's reporting has seemingly gotten the attention of people in the Pacific Northwest.

"The LeBron to Blazers with secret deal to own team after retirement agenda grows stronger," said one person. "Stay close to Nike."

"#BRONNY2EUGENE," said one Oregon fan.

The Oregon recruiting Twitter account also got in on the act, sharing an "eyeball" emoji.

"We need Bronny," added another Ducks diehard.

"If this happens, every game gonna be a sell out. Especially with the PG of the #1 team in the Nation and 2 other 5 stars. Just need Ware and Bittle to stick around," one fan added.

"I would be shocked if he doesn't go to UCLA," another fan wrote.

Currently, James is in the middle of his season with Sierra Canyon, meaning his recruitment has taken a backseat to basketball.

"He will most likely wait until after his high school season to take more college visits and a late decision is expected," Peek wrote.