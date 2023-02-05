Sports World Reacts To Caitlin Clark's Performance Sunday

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 24: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots a free throw against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena on February 24, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark continued her dominant season Sunday, tallying 23 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds in Iowa's 95-51 win over Penn State.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the junior's ninth triple-double ties for the second-most triple-doubles in women's college basketball history. She remains a long way behind Sabrina Ionescu, who recorded 26 during her time at Oregon.

Per The Athletic's Scott Dochterman, Clark set a Big Ten basketball record.

"She amazes me every time," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Baller," another fan commented.

"Goats be goatin," Arielle Orsuto of 9News Denver said.

"It’s incredible just how good Sabrina Ionescu’s NCAA career was," another fan noted.

The arbitrary double-digit benchmarks may even sell Clark's sensational season short. She's fallen one rebound or assist shy of a triple-double three times in her last seven games.

Clark is averaging 27.6 points, 8.2 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game this season. She's scored 20 points all but once, settling for 19 in the outlier.

Her Hawkeyes improve to 19-4 with their eighth straight victory. Clark and Iowa will receive a major test when facing No. 4 Indiana at Assembly Hall on Thursday night.