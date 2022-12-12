Sports World Reacts To Chris Beard Arrest Report

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was reportedly arrested on Monday morning.

Beard, who is in his second season leading the Longhorns men's basketball program, which is currently ranked No. 2 in the country, was reportedly arrested on troubling charges.

"University of Texas head men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged with assault on a family member early Monday, Austin police confirm. We are attempting to learn more," Tony Plohetski reported on Monday.

Beard was reportedly arrested shortly after 4 in the morning on Monday.

This is obviously not good.

"Incredibly disturbing news about Chris Beard’s arrest last night. Undoubtedly lots more to follow on this….." one fan wrote.

"Chris beard is done. Hope he gets help and hope the victim is okay," another fan wrote.

"Important to note: #Texas has a game against Rice today at 7pm. So the school will have to move quickly on how they want to handle this situation," one fan added.

Texas, which is currently No. 2 in the country, is scheduled to play Rice on Monday night.

At this point, it would be surprising if Beard is coaching the Longhorns in their next game.