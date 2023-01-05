Sports World Reacts To Despicable College Basketball Letter

BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 14: A rack of balls at the Indiana Hoosiers games against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Assembly Hall on January 14, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Current college athletes have grown up in the digital age where anonymous trolls often criticize them online.

However, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis received a handwritten note from an angry fan.

Jackson-Davis shared the letter from Tim Weaver, who called the senior a "horrible leader" and repeatedly questioned the team's toughness. He labeled the Hoosiers, who are ranked No. 15 amid a 10-3, "gutless quitters."

Onlookers are appalled that an adult sent hate mail to a college student over a game.

"It's never okay to do this to a kid, no matter how he's playing on the court," Patrick Murphy of 247Sports said. "Some people just need to get out and realize ultimately this is just a game played by young men who do their best."

"Tweeting at college athletes is bad enough," Pregame Empire wrote. "This is next level cringe."

"This is wild," Michigan State alum Andrew Cumbow said. "Can't imagine being an adult and writing a handwritten letter to a college kid like this."

"You're everything wrong about fandom in one package," podcast host Konata Edwards said to Weaver.

"Here's your reminder that athletes are real people with real feelings," NBC 10's Molly Levine wrote. "Hoosier nation loves you @TrayceJackson!"

Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in points (16.4), rebounds (8.2), and blocks (2.7) per game this season. He's eighth on the school's all-time scoring leaderboard.

Indiana suffered consecutive losses to Arizona and Kansas last month, but that doesn't permit someone to badger a college student and question the team's passion.