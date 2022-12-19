Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking College Basketball Death

GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: A general view as the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The sports world is mourning the death of a college basketball player on Sunday night.

Phil Urban, 20, was reportedly found dead in his car over the weekend. Police are reportedly investigating the death as a possible homicide.

"The Manalapan native was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Police said they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of the luxury car, which was parked on a trail.

He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said," the New York post reported on Sunday.

Urban, a tri-state area native, played collegiately at Post University in Connecticut.

The sports world is mourning the college basketball player's death on Sunday night.

"Prayers to him and his family and to my Post family wow," one fan wrote.

"With a heavy heart we report on the untimely passing of Phil Urban," NJ Hoops added.

Urban was a skilled forward, who's reportedly dealt with some adversity over the years, but had shown major promise.

One of his ex-coaches tweeted earlier this year: “This kid has dealt with a lot of adversity in the last year and if I told you how he handled it, you’d be proud too!

“Super excited for Philly man— stayed humble, trusted the process and accomplished a goal!”

Our thoughts are with Phil's friends and family members on Sunday night.