Sports World Reacts To Major College Basketball Retirement

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 19: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot, the Notre Dame Leprechaun, performs in the first half against the Northeastern Huskies during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Consol Energy Center on March 19, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

It's the end of an era for Notre Dame's basketball team. Head coach Mike Brey has reportedly decided that this season will be his last.

Brey became the men's basketball coach at Notre Dame in 2000. He's a three-time Big East Coach of the Year with well over 400 wins in South Bend.

This season hasn't gone according to plan for Notre Dame, though. The Fighting Irish are 9-10 with a 1-7 record in the ACC.

According to a report, Brey plans on telling the team about his plans after Thursday's practice.

The college basketball world is wishing Brey all the best in retirement.

"Mike Brey is 63 and had terrific success at Notre Dame," Jeff Goodman of Stadium said. "Went to back-to-back Elite Eight’s in 2015 & 2016. Irish had struggled last few years and are 1-7 in ACC this year despite bringing back most of team from a year ago. Brey will be found on the beach in Delaware next year."

"Good for Mike Brey," Brian Rauf wrote. "He had a hell of a career at Notre Dame, but it was time. One of the best coaches of the 2010s."

"Just excellent news for ND basketball," one person tweeted. "It had to be announced and be announced soon. Hopefully, he will do better from now to the end. The team is the most underperforming team in the country right now. That needs to change and ND needs to play more young guys too."

Another person commented, "I don't think this is why Notre Dame is struggling so badly this season, but it probably doesn't help. Hopefully the team goes on a run to help Brey go out a winner."

Brey is the winningest basketball coach in Notre Dame men's basketball history.

There's no question that Brey's contributions will be missed.