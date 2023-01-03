Sports World Reacts To Massive College Basketball Upset

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - JANUARY 02: Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) tries to make a pass form his knees past Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) during a mens college basketball game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Purdue Boilermakers on January 02, 2023 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For the second season in a row, Rutgers has upset a Purdue team ranked No. 1 in the nation.

The Scarlet Knights handed the Boilermakers their first loss of the season on Monday night, winning 65-64 at Mackey Arena on a late three-pointer by transfer guard Cam Spencer. Rutgers led by as many as 13 early in the second half before Purdue rallied to eventually take the lead.

However, head coach Steve Pikiell and his team refused to back down, eventually regaining their composure and pulling off the upset to earn widespread praise.

"This victory over No. 1 Purdue is more impressive than the last one," said NJ.com's Steve Politi. "What a gutsy performance by Rutgers after giving up the lead. Massive win."

"Here’s the thing: Purdue was never going to take Rutgers lightly. When the Boilers were #1 last year, they also fell to the Scarlet Knights," said FOX Sports' John Fanta. "Tonight represented just how difficult Steve Pikiell’s program is to play. And how fitting: it marked his 300th career win in Division I."

"Rutgers, wow. Wins at No 1 Purdue. What a game," said Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "Scarlet Knights are so tough, so disciplined and so smart. Should be ranked next week."

"I'm so happy for Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, one of the really good people in the game. Rutgers discovered a treasure," said longtime college basketball writer Dick "Hoops" Weiss.

Last night's victory moved Rutgers to 10-4 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

If the Scarlet Knights beat Maryland and Iowa at home this week--and maybe even if they split the pair--they could find themselves ranked come next Monday.