Sports World Reacts To Miley Cyrus’ Final Four Performance

Following a snoozer of a Final Four game between the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars Saturday afternoon, Miley Cyrus took to the stage to perform a special concert.

Sports halftime concerts have become more and more popular, thanks to the viewership the NFL Super Bowl has been able to garner because of it. The NCAA is the latest to adopt the concept.

After Baylor beat Houston to move onto the championship game, the 28-year-old Cyrus performed a rather electric show. The pop icon sang several of her own songs, in addition to several covers of other popular classic hits.

What’d you think of Cyrus’ performance? Some were definitely impressed with the concert, especially considering it appears she was actually singing instead of lip-synching.

Never would have guessed the Final Four would book a better halftime act than the Super Bowl. She’s killing it. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 4, 2021

Miley, still got it — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 3, 2021

I love Miley. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) April 4, 2021

Others weren’t nearly as impressed. Some went as far to say she butchered several of the covers she sang during the concert.

Watching Miley Cyrus butcher Queen, Blondie and Stevie Nicks at the NCCA basketball finals. Wow. Not good. Sorry. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 3, 2021

Miley Cyrus “Queen” cover concert? pic.twitter.com/ZwTCO7HBor — Brian Henle (@Bri_Hen) April 3, 2021

Per usual, any sports halftime show is going to garner plenty of mixed reviews. Perhaps the most interesting complaint of this specific show is the current circumstances of the NCAA.

The NCAA still isn’t paying its athletes, but brought in Cyrus, one of the biggest pop icons of this generation, to perform a halftime show in a somewhat empty stadium.

How much did the NCAA pay Miley Cyrus for this unnecessary concert? They could have used that cash to pay the athletes — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) April 3, 2021

Regardless, the NCAA needed a few hours to fill between Baylor-Houston and Gonzaga-UCLA. Putting Miley Cyrus on-stage wasn’t the worst idea in the world.