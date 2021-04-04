The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Miley Cyrus’ Final Four Performance

Miley Cyrus at the Grammys.NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Miley Cyrus attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Following a snoozer of a Final Four game between the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars Saturday afternoon, Miley Cyrus took to the stage to perform a special concert.

Sports halftime concerts have become more and more popular, thanks to the viewership the NFL Super Bowl has been able to garner because of it. The NCAA is the latest to adopt the concept.

After Baylor beat Houston to move onto the championship game, the 28-year-old Cyrus performed a rather electric show. The pop icon sang several of her own songs, in addition to several covers of other popular classic hits.

What’d you think of Cyrus’ performance? Some were definitely impressed with the concert, especially considering it appears she was actually singing instead of lip-synching.

Others weren’t nearly as impressed. Some went as far to say she butchered several of the covers she sang during the concert.

Per usual, any sports halftime show is going to garner plenty of mixed reviews. Perhaps the most interesting complaint of this specific show is the current circumstances of the NCAA.

The NCAA still isn’t paying its athletes, but brought in Cyrus, one of the biggest pop icons of this generation, to perform a halftime show in a somewhat empty stadium.

Regardless, the NCAA needed a few hours to fill between Baylor-Houston and Gonzaga-UCLA. Putting Miley Cyrus on-stage wasn’t the worst idea in the world.


