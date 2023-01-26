Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Moment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Plenty of brazen sports fans have run onto the field or court for attention, but Wednesday night's intrusion has to be a first.

During the men's college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne, an Uber Eats delivery driver stumbled onto the court. He wandered right near a live play while looking for whoever ordered the food in his hand.

"Is he looking for an Uber Eats delivery or something there? He's carrying some McDonald's," the baffled play-by-play announcer said. "I'm actually not kidding."

Viewers are delightfully confused over the bizarre incident.

"So many things here," Awful Announcing wrote. "Putting aside the delivery guy just casually walking onto the court, who had UberEats delivered courtside during a college basketball game?"

"HOW DID HE GET IN?!?!?!?" The Athletic's John Hollinger asked.

"Apparently as long as you have an Uber Eats sticker they'll let you go anywhere," The Washington Examiner's Conn Carroll commented.

"Is this what they mean by McDonald's All American?? An all time moment in Duquesne Basketball history sponsored by Uber Eats & McDonald's," a college basketball fan account wrote.

"I have so many questions that I don't even want answered," Big Ten Plus announcer Zion Brown said. "This is perfect as is.

ESPN later showed the delivery person off the court, still searching for the customer with the bag in hand. It's unclear if he ever found the daring attendee who ordered delivery at a basketball arena.