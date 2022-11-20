Sports World Reacts To Stanford's Crushing Mistake

Oh no, Stanford!

The Cardinal fell to South Carolina in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 women's college basketball teams on Sunday afternoon.

Stanford had a chance to tie things up late, but one of the Cardinal's players pulled a Chris Webber, calling a timeout when they didn't have any remaining.

The Cardinal were hit with a technical foul and the game was over at that point.

Chris Webber is now trending on social media on Sunday afternoon, following the brutal mistake.

"What a great basketball game! She even pulled off the Chris Webber," one fan wrote.

"We just had Chris Webber moment in the Stanford South Carolina game.. oy.. Stanford get a steal.. then gets called for a 5 second call.. fouls SC.. misses both Stanford gets the rebounds calls TO but they were out of TOs.." another fan added.

"Chris Webber would be proud," one fan added.

"I hear there was a Chris Webber sighting at McKale," another fan admitted.

"Sooo… I wonder if Chris Webber will start trending after that play… Tough mistake by a young player in Iriafen, but I guarantee she will never make that mistake again!" another fan added.

South Carolina remained unbeaten with the close win, while Stanford dropped its first contest.