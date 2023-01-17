Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Game Postponement

IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 10: The Iowa Hawkeyes face the Northwestern Wildcats in their Big10 match-up on February 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

This Wednesday's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern has been postponed. Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced the news just moments ago.

Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID-19. As a result, the Big Ten has decided to push this game back.

Judging by the reactions on social media, the college basketball world is frustrated that Iowa and Northwestern won't square off this Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"How is this happening," Barstool Northwestern tweeted.

"So… play with 6 or forfeit. Now Iowa will be forced to cram this game in later in the season when rest is at a premium," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Last time I checked a basketball team only requires 5 players, and there have been a few well-documented instances of teams playing with less than 5 due to foul trouble etc. just saying."

This would've been an important game in the Big Ten standings. Iowa is currently 12-6 this season with a 4-3 record in conference play.

Northwestern, meanwhile, is 12-5 overall and 3-3 against Big Ten opponents.

It's unclear when this game will be played.