Sports World Reacts To The Jim Boeheim Controversy

SOUTH BEND, IN - JANUARY 05: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half of the game at Purcell Pavilion on January 5, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. Syracuse won 72-62. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Jim Boeheim is trending for all of the wrong reasons this weekend.

The longtime Syracuse Orange head coach announced that he will probably be returning for the 2023-24 season. Boeheim believes he's earned the right to retire whenever he wants and he doesn't want to right now.

At the same time, Boeheim took some shots at rival programs, claiming they "bought" their teams through Name, Image and Likeness deals.

Oh boy.

Boeheim has since walked back his comments, saying they only apply to Miami, but still, it's not a great look.

The legendary Syracuse Orange head coach isn't making any friends this weekend, that's for sure.