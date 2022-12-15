Sports World Reacts To Troubling College Basketball Report

NIL has forever changed college sports.

While that's for the better in many cases, the relatively new system is far from perfect. ESPN college basketball guru Fran Fraschilla said NIL practices have created inner strife.

"I am hearing that some talented college teams are starting to crack because of NIL payments not being made on time, NIL promises not kept or jealousy among teammates," Fraschilla said Wednesday evening. "Not a value judgment on NIL. It's just human nature. The 'new normal.'"

Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch added that there's animosity from players who didn't receive the same payment opportunities as recruits.

"There has definitely been some frustration from veteran college players who are seeing what the younger additions are getting due to NIL money being a big factor in recruiting," Frederickson said. "Anyone who says it's not a factor in recruiting is ignoring obvious."

Some onlookers saw this brewing tension as an inevitable byproduct of NIL.

"It was just a matter of time," Dr. Derwin Gray said.

"Not at all surprising," a fan wrote.

"Who could have possibly predicted this," a fan asked sarcastically.

However, different conflicts existed long before opening Pandora's Box to NIL arrangements.

"People acting like student-athletes being lied to is a new problem," CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury said.

NIL has potential pitfalls to address, but that doesn't mean it's worse than the old norm of exploiting players unable to legally make a cent while universities raked in revenue.

Imposing clear guidelines or tightly regulating NIL practices may help. Athletes also probably wouldn't get misled or deceived as much if legally receiving direct payment from schools rather than collectives and businesses.