Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Final Four Prediction

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is just hours from getting underway, and Stephen A. Smith is officially ready for the madness to begin.

The iconic ESPN analyst just revealed his Final Four picks, and he’s going mostly chalk. Smith likes No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Michigan and Baylor to make a run and reach the semi-finals. He’s rolling with four-seed Oklahoma State to win the Midwest Region, potentially taking down No. 1 Illinois along the way.

The Cowboys are the talk of the tournament thus far. Cade Cunningham is a future NBA star and has all the makings of carrying OSU to a deep tourney run. Plenty of competition stands in their way, though.

It’s tough picking against Gonzaga, Michigan or Baylor making runs to the Final Four. But history suggests it’s more likely that just two No. 1 seeds reach the prestigious Final Four, as opposed to three. We’ll have to wait and see how these next few weeks pan out.

Gonzaga is the overwhelming favorite to win this year’s championship, but the Bulldogs have been favorites before and haven’t lived up to expectations. The same could be said for Baylor and Michigan.

Given how crazy this past college basketball season has been, we expect much of the same in this year’s tourney. It’ll all get started this afternoon with the play-in games, which get started at 5:10 p.m. ET with Mt. Saint Mary’s and Texas Southern. The game will be broadcast on TruTV.

Michigan State-UCLA wraps up the play-in games slate this evening at 9:57 p.m. ET on TBS. The winner will advance to play six-seed BYU in the first round.