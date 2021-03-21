Ted Valentine Reportedly Lands A New Officiating Gig

Longtime NCAA basketball referee Ted Valentine was one of six referees sent home before the NCAA Tournament due to contact tracing. But it appears that Valentine may have found some work to keep himself occupied in lieu of March Madness.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Valentine has offered to work the junior college national tournament. He’s even agreed to work for them free of charge.

Per the report, Valentine has said that he has been testing negative since the issue first reached national attention. He has also received both of his COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Last week, Valentine and several other officials went to dinner at a local steakhouse together, violating NCAA protocols. They were removed from the Tournament lineup the next day.

Ted Valentine has worked almost every NCAA Tournament since 1991. This is only the third NCAA Tournament he has missed since then.

His officiating work includes four NCAA championships, 10 Final Fours, and 28 NCAA tournaments.

Valentine’s career is not without controversy though. His 2018 back turn on Joel Berry II tarnished is one of the most notorious moves by an official in years. He has also gotten into some memorable spats with Bob Knight and Mick Cronin in his decades of officiating.

The Division I NJCAA Tournament is slated to begin on April 19 in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Division II Tournament begins the following day in Danville, Illinois.