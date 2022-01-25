The 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game Roster Is Out

The Spun

Cole Anthony goes for a layup in the McDonald's All-American Game.

The star-studded rosters for the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games were unveiled this afternoon.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prestigious high school all-star basketball games are scheduled to make their return in Chicago on March 29. When it does, 48 of the top prep players in the nation will be participating.

On the boys’ side, Duke and Kansas lead the way with three commits selected for the game. Had big man Kyle Filipowski not been ineligible due to a technicality, the Blue Devils would have had four.

Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas and UCLA each have two players in the game. There are six uncommitted prospects scheduled to play.

The full boys rosters can be seen below.

On the girls’ side, UConn, Stanford, Oregon State, Arizona, South Carolina, Oregon and UCLA lead the way with two recruits selected for the game.

The full girls roster can also be seen below.

The girls McDonald’s All-American Game will be televised on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with the boys game to follow at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

