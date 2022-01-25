The 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game Roster Is Out

The star-studded rosters for the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games were unveiled this afternoon.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prestigious high school all-star basketball games are scheduled to make their return in Chicago on March 29. When it does, 48 of the top prep players in the nation will be participating.

On the boys’ side, Duke and Kansas lead the way with three commits selected for the game. Had big man Kyle Filipowski not been ineligible due to a technicality, the Blue Devils would have had four.

Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas and UCLA each have two players in the game. There are six uncommitted prospects scheduled to play.

The full boys rosters can be seen below.

The 2022 McDonald's All-American game roster was just announced by @malika_andrews on ESPN. The game will be played in Chicago on March 29. pic.twitter.com/0BJqpP0IDn — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 25, 2022

On the girls’ side, UConn, Stanford, Oregon State, Arizona, South Carolina, Oregon and UCLA lead the way with two recruits selected for the game.

The full girls roster can also be seen below.

Introducing to the court, the McDAAG Class of ‘22. Welcome to the big leagues, we’re hyped to have you. pic.twitter.com/m7ZMRlyfH5 — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) January 25, 2022

The girls McDonald’s All-American Game will be televised on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with the boys game to follow at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.