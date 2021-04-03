The Final Four of the Men’s NCAA Tournament is finally (already?) here and a trip to the national title game and potential glory are on the line.

There have been plenty of upsets over the course of the tournament, but none were more surprising than No. 15 Oral Roberts knocking off No. 2 Ohio State in the first round. That remains the largest upset of the tournament so far.

However, no team has had a more magical run that No. 11 seed UCLA, which started the tournament as a First Four contestant. UCLA overcame a double-digit deficit against Michigan State just to make the field of 64 in the first place.

Now, several weeks later, the Bruins will have a chance to make the national title. It won’t be easy, though, as UCLA faces off against the most dominant team in the tournament – and the entire 2020-21 season.

No. 1 Gonzaga is a heavy favorite to win tonight’s game against UCLA and eventually win the title. The Bulldogs have won every game so far this tournament by double digits.

In the first game of the night, No. 1 Baylor faces off against No. 2 Houston in what promises to be a defensive slugfest. Both the Bears and Cougars boast suffocating defenses, which should lead to a hard fought contest.

Here’s this Saturday’s schedule for the Final Four:

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Houston – 5:14 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 1 Gonzaga – 8:34 p.m. ET on CBS

Baylor enters its game as a five-point favorite over Houston while Gonzaga is a massive 14-point favorite over UCLA.

Who will make to the national title game?