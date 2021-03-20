The first full day of the 2021 NCAA Tournament didn’t disappoint, as the college basketball world witnessed a plethora of upsets. Hopefully, we’ll see more of the same during the second half of the Round of 64.

While there were plenty of upsets on Friday, none were more surprising than No. 15 Oral Roberts knocking off No. 2 Ohio State. Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor led the way for the Golden Eagles, combining for 59 points.

It was a rough day in general for the Big Ten, as the Purdue Boilermakers lost to the North Texas Mean Green in overtime. That was arguably the second-biggest upset that took place on Friday.

Fortunately for college basketball fans, we have yet another full state of action set for this Saturday. We’ll get to see the top seed in the tournament, Gonzaga, begin its quest for a national title.

Here’s this Saturday’s schedule for the Round of 64:

12 Georgetown vs. 5 Colorado – 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS

13 UNC Greensboro vs. 4 Florida State – 12:45 p.m. ET on TruTv

14 EWU vs. 3 Kansas – 1:15 p.m. ET on TBS

9 St. Bonaventure vs. 8 LSU – 1:45 p.m. ET on TNT

16 Texas Southern vs. 1 Michigan – 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS

12 UC Santa Barbara vs. 5 Creighton – 3:30 p.m. ET on TruTV

15 Iona vs. 2 Alabama – 4:00 p.m. ET on TBS

11 Drake vs. 6 USC – 4:30 p.m. ET on TNT

15 Grand Canyon vs. 2 Iowa – 6:25 p.m. ET on TBS

10 Maryland vs. 7 Connecticut – 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS

13 Ohio vs. 4 Virginia – 7:15 p.m. ET on TruTV

9 Missouri vs. 8 Oklahoma – 7:25 p.m. ET on TNT

16 Norfolk State vs. 1 Gonzaga – 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS

11 UCLA vs. 6 BYU – 9:40 p.m. ET on CBS

14 Abilene Christian vs. 3 Texas – 9:50 p.m. ET on TruTV

10 VCU vs. 7 Oregon – 9:57 p.m. ET on TNT

Georgetown and Ohio are trendy picks for anyone rooting for mayhem this weekend. The Hoyas have all the momentum in the world after winning the Big East Tournament, meanwhile the Bobcats have one of the most dynamic players in the country in Jason Preston.

Have a great day of college hoops, everyone.