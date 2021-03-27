There Are 4 Men’s NCAA Tournament Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The Sweet 16 of the Men’s NCAA Tournament is finally (already?) here and a trip to the Elite Eight and potential glory are on the line.

There have been plenty of upsets over the first week of the tournament, but none were more surprising than No. 15 Oral Roberts knocking off No. 2 Ohio State in the first round. That wasn’t enough for Oral Roberts, though, who went on to upset the Florida Gators to reach the Sweet 16.

The Golden Eagles will have their hands full when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks later tonight. Oral Roberts is just one of three double-digit seeds in action today.

Two surprising teams, No. 12 Oregon State and No. 8 Loyola-Chicago will do battle in the matchup of highest seeds remaining in the NCAA Tournament to get things started this afternoon.

The game between the two lowest remaining seeds will immediately follow, with No. 5 Villanova facing off against No. 1 Baylor. In the last game of the night, No. 11 Syracuse continues its dominance as a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament with a matchup against No. 2 Houston.

Here’s this Saturday’s schedule for the Sweet 16:

No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago – 2:40 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 1 Baylor – 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 Arkansas – 7:25 p.m. ET on TBS

No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Houston – 9:55 p.m. ET on TBS

Arkansas is the biggest favorite of the day as the Razorbacks are favored by 11 points over Oral Roberts. However, the Golden Eagles have pulled off impressive upsets in two games already this tournament.

Who will make to the Elite Eight?