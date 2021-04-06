The Spun

There’s 1 Clear Favorite For Top Recruit Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren posting up a player during a high school game.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Terren Frank #15 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defends against Chet Holmgren #34 of Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks during the second half of the game at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Seven-footer Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021, is set to announce his decision in the coming weeks–and one school is standing out.

Every prediction in Holmgren’s 247Sports Crystal Ball has him joining Gonzaga, the national runner-up. While the Bulldogs didn’t win it all against Baylor on Monday night, landing Holmgren soon would be a nice consolation prize.

“At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion the ‘unicorn’ prospect will follow the footsteps of former Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy and Grassroots Sizzle teammate Jalen Suggs and play his collegiate ball for Mark Few in Spokane,” said 247Sports’ Travis Branham about Holmgren.

Under Few, Gonzaga has not just established itself as an elite program on the court, but also one on the recruiting trail. The Bulldogs landed Suggs last year and already have a commitment from five-star guard Hunter Sallis in this year’s recruiting cycle.

Holmgren is one of the more unique prospects to come out of high school in recent years. Defensively, he provides the rim protection and mobility teams crave in a center.

On the offensive end, he’s comfortable doing pretty much anything, whether it’s playing with his back to the basket, shooting from the perimeter or even taking his man off the dribble.

Adding Holmgren to what should be an already-loaded roster should make Gonzaga a national title contender once again in 2021-22.


