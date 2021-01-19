The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

There’s A New Schedule For The 2021 NCAA Tournament

Center court of an NCAA Tournament basketball court.PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 15: A general view of the court with March Madness signage is seen prior to the start of the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Rhode Island Rams in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It’s been almost two years since a March Madness game was played. The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be a welcome sight for hoops fans everywhere.

The pandemic hit the country hard just a week before last season’s tournament. Most 2020 conference tournaments were cancelled before the second round even took place. The NCAA made the grueling decision to shut down the season for the health and safety of players, staffs and fans.

The NCAA is hoping to have better control and reduced risk this time around. To do so, this season’s March Madness will be played in a bubble environment, similar to that of the NBA’s bubble in Orlando to complete the 2019-20 season.

The NCAA is also making a few changes to this year’s tournament. The first round will begin on Mar. 19-20, a Friday and Saturday, and the second round will begin Mar. 21-22, a Sunday and Monday. The Sweet 16 begins on Mar. 27 and rolls through Mar. 28. The Elite Eight spans from Mar. 29 to the 30th, a Monday and Tuesday.

Take a look at this year’s March Madness schedule.

The days rounds like the Elite Eight will be played are a bit odd, but after last year hoops fans will take any March Madness basketball.

The cancellation of last year’s tournament was a devastating train of events for college basketball teams and fans. Though completely warranted, it was definitely a tough blow.

The NCAA is confident it can ensure the health and safety of players and coaches this season. By utilizing a bubble, 2021 March Madness shouldn’t have any hiccups.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.