There’s A New No. 1 High School Basketball Recruit

For the past few years, Emoni Bates has been listed as the No. 1 high school basketball recruit from the class of 2022. His reign as the best recruit in the country has officially come to an end though.

Rivals recently dropped Bates to the No. 2 spot in their recruiting rankings. It turns out they’re not the only recruiting site that has removed Bates from the top spot.

On Wednesday afternoon, 247Sports announced that Bates has been dethroned by Jalen Duren for the title of No. 1 recruit from the 2022 class.

Duren, a 6-foot-10 center from Montverde Academy, will announce his top five options this Friday. He’s already drawing interest from Miami, Michigan, Memphis, Kentucky, Penn State and several other programs.

The reason 247Sports made such a significant change to their rankings is because Bates went through a bit of a rough patch in the spring.

“Formerly committed to Michigan State, Bates can get off a shot whenever and however he wants and he’s an elite scorer,” Eric Bossi of 247Sports wrote. “However, he also looks to have hit a bit of a roadblock in his development since we last updated the 2022 rankings in November of 2020.”

NEW: Jalen Duren passes Emoni Bates for the No. 1 spot in 247Sports updated 2022 basketball rankings 🔥🔥 (via @ebosshoops) https://t.co/gkvjY5WbBW pic.twitter.com/mlOJD2WCWW — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 30, 2021

The timing of this change to 247Sports’ rankings is fairly important.

“Bit of a plot twist here,” Matt Norlander of CBS Sports tweeted. “On the cusp of a highly anticipated July recruiting period, Emoni Bates, for the first time ever, is no longer considered the best player in his high school class.”

Bates and Duren will be competing together on Team Final this summer. We’ll see if this recent change to 247Sports’ rankings lights a fire under Bates.