There’s Reportedly 1 Favorite For The Louisville Job

A general view of Louisville's basketball court.LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 30: General view of the arena during the Virginia Cavaliers game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 30, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There are already a couple of high-major men’s college basketball head coaching jobs open, as Louisville and Maryland are both searching for replacements for Chris Mack and Mark Turgeon, respectively.

According to a report from The Athletic, there’s one emerging favorite for the Cardinals job. However, it’s unclear if the favorite will want the position.

Kenny Payne, an assistant for the New York Knicks and a former Louisville basketball star, is believed to be the frontrunner.

However, it’s unclear if the former Kentucky assistant coach has interest in the job.

Payne was a standout player for Louisville before going on to play in the NBA.

He went into coaching in 2004, beginning his career as an assistant at Oregon. Payne went on to become a top assistant at rival Kentucky from 2010-20.

Payne left the Wildcats for an assistant coaching job with the Knicks in 2020.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack stepped down earlier this season.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.