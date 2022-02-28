There’s Reportedly 1 Favorite For The Louisville Job

There are already a couple of high-major men’s college basketball head coaching jobs open, as Louisville and Maryland are both searching for replacements for Chris Mack and Mark Turgeon, respectively.

According to a report from The Athletic, there’s one emerging favorite for the Cardinals job. However, it’s unclear if the favorite will want the position.

Kenny Payne, an assistant for the New York Knicks and a former Louisville basketball star, is believed to be the frontrunner.

However, it’s unclear if the former Kentucky assistant coach has interest in the job.

Former Louisville star Kenny Payne remains the favorite to be the Cardinals’ next head coach, @SethDavisHoops and @_Brian_Hamilton write. But multiple industry sources wonder if the Knicks assistant even wants the job. More: https://t.co/ZiDLrIpYns pic.twitter.com/WkZGkUU8RI — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) February 25, 2022

Payne was a standout player for Louisville before going on to play in the NBA.

He went into coaching in 2004, beginning his career as an assistant at Oregon. Payne went on to become a top assistant at rival Kentucky from 2010-20.

Payne left the Wildcats for an assistant coaching job with the Knicks in 2020.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack stepped down earlier this season.