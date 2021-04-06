Tim Miles Officially Lands New Head Coaching Job

Former Nebraska men’s basketball coach Tim Miles has found a new opportunity after two years away from coaching.

Miles has officially been hired as the new head coach at San Jose State. The 54-year-old South Dakota native has spent the last two seasons as an analyst for FOX Sports and Big Ten Network.

In seven seasons at Nebraska, Miles posted a 116-114 overall record with back-to-back NIT appearances in 2018 and 2019 and an NCAA Tournament trip in 2013. Miles’ 2017-18 Husker team posted a 13-5 record in conference play.

Prior to arriving at Nebraska, Miles spent five seasons at Colorado State, where he went 71-88 overall. Miles led the Rams to the CBI, NIT and NCAA Tournament one time each.

He’s also been the head coach at North Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State and Mayville State.

At San Jose State, Miles will inherit a program that has won just 20 games combined over the last four seasons. The Spartans haven’t had a winning campaign since 2010-11 and last made the NCAA Tournament in 1996.

“I’m ready to raise the bar and work arm and arm with [athletic director] Marie [Tuite] to make our basketball program a team that will compete at the highest level of the Mountain West Conference and beyond,” Miles said in a press release.

“I can’t wait to get on campus to meet the team, begin assembling our staff and recruiting the type of player that will match our expectations for winning basketball.”