Tom Izzo Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year's Team

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 18: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts during the first half against the Syracuse Orange in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State's woes continued with Saturday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

Tom Izzo's Spartans fell to 14-9 and ninth in the Big Ten standings with a 6-6 conference record. The perennial men's college basketball contender has just two road wins all season.

Per the Lansing State Journal's Graham Couch, Izzo expressed optimism about a turnaround if his team can improve in some key areas.

"I still think we've got a good team. We've been very connected, defensively. ... It's been our offensive woes," Izzo said. "Some guys just haven't shot the ball as well. If they start shooting the ball better and we get our running game going, I think we can put a run of games together."

Michigan State has averaged 68.3 points per game while ranking 70th in KenPom.com's adjusted offensive efficiency. The team's 44.1 field-goal percentage ranks 214th among 363 teams.

The Spartans lack a reliable high-volume scorer; Tyson Walker leads the team with 13.8 points per game. They also attempt fewer three-point shots (18.5) than most other programs.

Izzo's team has only missed onNCAA tournament once in the last 25 years, but the Spartans may need to make a run over the next month to avoid another absence.

"Don't think we're desolate and down and out, because we're not," Izzo said.

Michigan State will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak when hosting Maryland this Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.