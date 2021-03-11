Tom Izzo Sums Up His Behavior At The Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State’s Big Ten Tournament run – and potentially their entire season – came to an end today in a 68-57 loss to Maryland. That loss was highlighted by some rather… interesting behavior from Spartans head coach Tom Izzo, who addressed his actions after the game.

Speaking to the media, Izzo apologized for how cross he acted after a foul call in the first half as well as during a halftime interview. He called his behavior “immature” and “ridiculous.”

Izzo went viral for folding his arms over his chest and pursing his lips on a foul call. The clip went viral, receiving thousands of views in a short amount of time and earning Izzo plenty of ridicule.

Michigan State was only able to hang with Maryland for about a half before the game got away from them. They were outscored by seven points in the second half before suffering their 12th loss of the season.

Tom Izzo called his behavior today "immature" and "ridiculous." Lots of blame to go around for whatever that was we just watched. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 11, 2021

It remains to be seen if the loss to Maryland has doomed Michigan State to missing the NCAA Tournament. They have not missed the tournament since 1997 – Tom Izzo’s second year at the helm.

At 15-11 they certainly have a better shot than fellow blue bloods Kentucky and Duke. But given that five of their last seven games were wins, including wins over Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan, they still have a shot.

But their performance against Maryland may have people rethinking Michigan State’s status on Selection Sunday.

It was a bad look for the Spartans, but a worse look for Tom Izzo today.