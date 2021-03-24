The Spun

Top Transfer Tyson Walker Is Down To 6 Major Schools

Tyson Walker drives to the rim.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Tyson Walker #2 of the Northeastern Huskies looks to pass as he drives against Kerwin Walton #24 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 17, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 82-62. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

One of the top transfers in the country is nearing closer to his decision. On Wednesday, the six finalists for Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker were revealed.

Walker entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He’s coming off a tremendous 2020-21 season, where he averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 assists per game. He also proved that he’s a two-way star, winning CAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced that Walker’s six finalists are Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Texas and Vanderbilt.

Northeastern guard Tyson Walker told Stadium he will make a decision this weekend between Maryland, Michigan St, Texas, Kansas, Vanderbilt and Miami,” Goodman announced on Twitter. “Absolutely love Walker’s game. Sophomore guard averaged 18.8 ppg last season.”

Walker plans on making his decision by this weekend.

All six programs on Walker’s list would love to get their hands on the star guard – especially since he has multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Kansas and Michigan State could lose multiple players to the NBA this offseason, but landing a marquee transfer like Walker would soften that blow.

On the other hand, we shouldn’t rule out Maryland, Miami, Texas or Vanderbilt. They’re all Power Five programs capable of providing Walker a chance to be the top playmaker on the roster.

We’ll find out where Walker will resume his college career this weekend.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.