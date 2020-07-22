U.S Senator Getting Mocked For His College Recruiting Comment

The U.S. Senate is currently engaged in hearings over a national movement over permitting student-athletes to use names, images and licensing (NIL). But one comment made by a U.S. Senator is getting crushed for how out of touch it was.

During the hearings, GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the presiding members, stated his objection by declaring “We cannot have a bidding war for recruits.” The remark was promptly mocked for obvious reasons.

There’s already a national bidding war for top recruits going on behind the scenes. Colleges have been caught violating the NCAA rules against paying recruits – outwardly or via back channels – for decades.

Needless to say, Graham has been getting crushed for his ridiculous assertion. Some pointed out the obvious fact that the colleges with the most money spend the most on their legal recruiting efforts.

Others either outwardly mocked Graham or pointed what a hypocrite he was being for not embracing the capitalism of a system that permits NIL.

The SEC spent an average of $1.3 million on recruiting during the 2018-19 fiscal year. Georgia spent $2.6 million, Alabama $2.3 million, Tennessee $2 million. Every penny was worth it based on their success in recruiting. https://t.co/nxylhEG2nN — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) July 22, 2020

😂😂 … yes we’ve never had a bidding war for recruits before. https://t.co/urTxkYaPZt — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) July 22, 2020

I legit laughed out loud at this. https://t.co/KevzMXyUvx — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) July 22, 2020

Weird. I thought we were a capitalist society. Good news is ol' Lindsey will probably say the exact opposite in a matter of weeks. https://t.co/OgwOAeg7FS — Joe Girvan (@TheJoeGirvan) July 22, 2020

The issue of NIL is one of many that has been gaining steam on the movement to compensate student-athletes.

We can expect the NCAA to continue to drag its feet on the issue for many years to come.

But when people in the highest branches of government show such blatant lack of knowledge on these issues, it only makes it harder to address them.

Hopefully somebody – possibly from Clemson or the Gamecocks in his native South Carolina – can educate him.