UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies looks on during the first half against the Baylor Lady Bears in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery.

Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday.

The Minnesota native will be "regularly monitored by the UConn medical staff throughout her recovery.”

Bueckers shared pre and post-op photos and videos on her Instagram on Saturday.

"God is GREAT, let's get it," she captioned the post.

Bueckers was the AP, Naismith and USBWA Player of the Year as a freshman in 2020-21. She was limited by injury last season, but still was able to lead the Huskies to the national championship game.

"We're all devastated for Paige," UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said last week. "She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player, but she's a better person and teammate, and it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her."