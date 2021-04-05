UMBC Coach Ryan Odom Reportedly Landing New Job

Ryan Odom, the man who led UMBC to the greatest upset in NCAA Tournament history, is moving on to another job, per multiple reports.

Odom is expected to take the head coaching job at Utah State, where he’ll replace Craig Smith. Smith moved over to become the head coach at the University of Utah after leading the Aggies to an at-large NCAA Tournament bid this season.

Odom spent five seasons at UMBC, with the 2017-18 campaign his most noteworthy. He led the Retrievers to a 25-11 overall record, America East Tournament title and NCAA Tournament berth.

In the Big Dance, UMBC, the No. 16 seed, shocked top-seeded Virginia in the first round. To this day, no other 16-seed has beaten a No. 1 in the men’s NCAA tournament.

Utah State expected to hire UMBC head coach Ryan Odom, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2021

Overall, Odom is 126-81 as a head coach after posting a 97-60 mark at UMBC.

He led this year’s team to the 2020-21 America East regular season championship, but the Retrievers were knocked off by UMass-Lowell in the conference tournament.