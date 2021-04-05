The Spun

UMBC Coach Ryan Odom Reportedly Landing New Job

UMBC head coach Ryan Odom speaks with K.J. Maura during NCAA Tournament win over Virginia.CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 16: K.J. Maura #11 of the UMBC Retrievers stands with head coach Ryan Odom on the sideline during their game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ryan Odom, the man who led UMBC to the greatest upset in NCAA Tournament history, is moving on to another job, per multiple reports.

Odom is expected to take the head coaching job at Utah State, where he’ll replace Craig Smith. Smith moved over to become the head coach at the University of Utah after leading the Aggies to an at-large NCAA Tournament bid this season.

Odom spent five seasons at UMBC, with the 2017-18 campaign his most noteworthy. He led the Retrievers to a 25-11 overall record, America East Tournament title and NCAA Tournament berth.

In the Big Dance, UMBC, the No. 16 seed, shocked top-seeded Virginia in the first round. To this day, no other 16-seed has beaten a No. 1 in the men’s NCAA tournament.

Overall, Odom is 126-81 as a head coach after posting a 97-60 mark at UMBC.

He led this year’s team to the 2020-21 America East regular season championship, but the Retrievers were knocked off by UMass-Lowell in the conference tournament.


