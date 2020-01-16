The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Upset Alert: No. 10 Kentucky Goes Down

John Calipari reacting during a Kentucky game.KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 02: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts to a turnover in the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on March 02, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The season of the upset continued in college basketball on Wednesday night.

Kentucky, the No. 10 team in the country, entered this evening’s game at South Carolina unbeaten in SEC play.

The Wildcats ended up losing to the Gamecocks, 81-78.

This is Kentucky’s first loss since mid-December, when they fell to Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic.

Go crazy, South Carolina.

Kentucky, meanwhile, falls to 12-4 on the season, 3-1 in the SEC.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.