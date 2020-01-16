The season of the upset continued in college basketball on Wednesday night.

Kentucky, the No. 10 team in the country, entered this evening’s game at South Carolina unbeaten in SEC play.

The Wildcats ended up losing to the Gamecocks, 81-78.

This is Kentucky’s first loss since mid-December, when they fell to Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic.

FINAL: South Carolina 81, No. 10 Kentucky 78 Jermaine Couisnard wins it at the buzzer for the Gamecocks after a great shot by Immanuel Quickley. Cousinard had 26. Kentucky led by as many as 14 in the second half, had issues with turnovers/foul trouble. Made two of final 10 shots — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 16, 2020

Go crazy, South Carolina.

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY TIES IT FOR KENTUCKY JERMAINE COUISNARD WINS IT FOR SOUTH CAROLINA pic.twitter.com/SZ4gEmie1X — PalestraBack (@PalestraBack) January 16, 2020

Kentucky, meanwhile, falls to 12-4 on the season, 3-1 in the SEC.