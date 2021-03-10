At this point in the college basketball season, Gonzaga has likely wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

However, the Bulldogs might be limping into the tournament – well, kind of. No. 1 Gonzaga entered Tuesday night’s contest against BYU as a 14-point favorite in the contest.

The Cougars came to play, though. BYU jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to opening a double-digit halftime lead against the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country.

Tonight, BYU is doing its best to hand Gonzaga its first loss of the season. Through 20 minutes of play, the Cougars hold a 53-41 lead over Gonzaga.

IT’S RAINING THREE’S ☔️☔️ BYU is shooting 69% from three, 9-13. pic.twitter.com/pydVEOxnsA — BYU Basketball (@BYUbasketball) March 10, 2021

So, how is BYU doing it? Well, the Cougars are shooting the lights out, hitting over 67-percent of the team’s shots so far tonight. BYU is actually shooting better from beyond the arc – 69-percent – than the Cougars are from the rest of the field.

The Bulldogs haven’t lost yet this season. In fact, the Bulldogs last loss actually came at the hands of the Cougars in a 91-78 upset.

When was that loss you might ask? Well, that loss came on February 22, 2020, which is over a year ago.

That’s right, Gonzaga hasn’t lost a basketball game in over a year and the team that handed the Bulldogs their last loss might do it yet again.

Can BYU hold on in the second half?