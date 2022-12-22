Video: Awful National Anthem At College Game Is Going Viral

SUNRISE, FL - DECEMBER 21: NCAA basketballs in a rack on the court during the shoot-around prior to the game between the Florida Gators and the Fresno State Bulldogs during the MetroPCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on December 21, 2013 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Florida defeated Fresno State 66-49. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Santa Claus should stick to gifts.

Before Wednesday night's men's basketball game between Florida State and Notre Dame, a man dressed as Kris Kringle performed the national anthem. Jolly Old Saint Nick sang his heart out, but it's clear he's not taking vocal lessons at the North Pole during the offseason.

Here's the full cringe-worthy rendition, courtesy of ESPN.

The cheerleaders standing near him managed to mostly contain their laughter as the man got through his awkward performance. To their credit, the Donald L. Tucker Center crowd was still far kinder to Santa than Philadelphia Eagles fans.

A Christmas miracle occurred when he finished singing, but it still might not be as bad as Fergie's rendition at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Santa Claus and the rest of the crowd then witnessed a close game. The Seminoles pulled off a 73-72 victory over the Fighting Irish behind 19 points and 12 rebounds from sophomore Matthew Cleveland.